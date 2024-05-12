Man has part of each ear bitten off in Co. Antrim assault

POLICE are appealing for information after a man had part of both ears bitten off in an assault in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred at a licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim town at around 12.10am on Sunday.

"During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off and attended hospital for treatment to his injuries," said a police spokesperson.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who has mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 21 of May 12.