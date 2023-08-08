Man walking dog attacked by six masked men carrying bats and hammers
POLICE are appealing for information after a man was attacked by a group of men brandishing bats and hammers while out walking his dog.

Six men, who were all dressed in black and wearing masks, set upon the dog-walker at round 10.30pm on Sunday, July 30 in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim.

The man, who was hospitalised following the attack, was walking in the Fergus Avenue area, the PSNI confirmed today, as they appealed for information regarding the incident.

“At around 10.30pm, a man was walking his dog in the Fergus Avenue area when he was approached by approximately 6 masked men, all dressed in black,” they confirmed.

“The men, who are reported to have been armed with hammers and bats attacked the victim who sustained injuries to his legs, arms and foot,” they added.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.”

The PSNI urge anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1346 of 07/08/23.

See More: Antrim, Carrickfergus, Dog-walker

