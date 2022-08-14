Martin Gilheaney jailed for more than six years following 'vicious' machete attack
News

Martin Gilheaney jailed for more than six years following 'vicious' machete attack

Martin Gilheaney (Image: Lancashire Constabulary)

A MAN who carried out a 'vicious' machete attack that left his victim with serious injuries has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Martin Gilheaney, 21, attacked a 34-year-old man on Manchester Road in Accrington, Lancashire, at around 6.15am on December 4, 2021.

The victim suffered wounds to his head, torso, legs, arms and hands, with the incident captured on CCTV.

Gilheaney, of Duncan Square, Accrington, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily and possession of a bladed weapon.

He was sentenced by Judge Richard Gioserano at Preston Crown Court on Monday, August 8.

Altercation

Gilheaney and his victim had been involved in an altercation on Warner Street in Accrington before going their separate ways.

However, Gilheaney’s vehicle was seen circling the area a few minutes later.

CCTV captured Gilheaney chasing the man on Manchester Road and then attacking him, inflicting several hacking-type blows with a machete.

"This was a vicious attack with a machete and Gilheaney inflicted serious injuries on his victim," said Detective Constable Kiren Shah, who led the investigation.

"We welcome the sentence imposed by the judge.

"We treat crime involving weapons and knives with the utmost seriousness, it won’t be tolerated."

