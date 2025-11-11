McGregor whiskey trial postponed due to witness illness

THE HIGH COURT has postponed the start of a multimillion-euro lawsuit involving Conor McGregor and his former training partner Artem Lobov, after the illness of a witness made the December trial.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan confirmed that the original hearing, initially scheduled to begin on December 9, will likely be rescheduled for spring next year.

The case concerns Lobov’s claim that he is owed a 5% share of the proceeds from the sale of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

Lobov, a retired MMA fighter, alleges he was the original creator and co-founder of the whiskey concept.

He contends that McGregor verbally agreed to compensate him for his role in developing the brand but later failed to honour that commitment.

A claim McGregor denies.

McGregor reportedly earned around $130 million when he and two other shareholders sold their stakes to Proximo Spirits for $600 million in 2021.

He maintains that Lobov’s involvement was minimal, offering him $1 million in recognition of his early input, which was rejected.

During the latest court session, McGregor’s barrister, Mark Lynam SC, informed the court that a witness for the defence had been hospitalised since September following a serious illness diagnosed in July.

Efforts are being made to obtain a consultant’s report verifying the medical condition, with Justice Cregan directing that a medical certificate be shared with Lobov’s legal team within two weeks.

Andrew Walker SC, representing Lobov, expressed concern that his team was only notified of the witness’s condition last week, despite the illness being longstanding.

Lobov’s lawsuit seeks either a share of the profits or compensation.