Millions of Irish people set to receive 'vaccine pass' in coming days as country prepares for return of indoor dining

THE RETURN of indoor hospitality is right around the corner as fully vaccinated individuals prepare to receive their official digital vaccine certificate in the coming days.

Letters are due to be sent out to anyone who has either received both jabs, or has recovered from Covid-19 in the past nine months, containing a certificate to be used as an indoor dining passes once pubs and restaurants fully reopen later this month.

The certificate will outline whether or not you have been fully vaccinated (or whether you've recently recovered from the virus), and around 2 million are set to be sent out over the next 10 days or so.

Having to provide proof of vaccination status is a controversial subject, but it's something the government has deemed necessary in order to facilitate a speedy - but safe - reopening of society.

Indoor hospitality was due to reopen this week, but following a crisis meeting with NPHET late last month, the Taoiseach decided to delay its return.

A rise in Delta variant cases across the country sparked fears that a fourth wave of Covid-19 could shatter Ireland's health service, but prolonged closures to the service industry could be just as damaging.

In an attempt to meet in the middle, Government decided that a vaccine pass system - similar to the one used in international travel - was the way forward, in that it allows businesses to open without completely jeopardising public safety.

The decision was met with fierce criticism from certain sections of society, who feel as if vaccine passes are discriminatory.

It's understood that hospitality industry representatives have lobbied the government to scrap social distancing rules in pubs and restaurants if they go ahead with the vaccine pass system, to allow more customers in.