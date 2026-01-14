Multiple pipe bombs found during search in Co. Antrim

POLICE have found a number of viable pipe bomb-type devices during a security alert in Co. Antrim.

The alarm was raised following a report of a suspicious object in the Upper Hightown Road area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday.

The road was closed overnight with diversions in place, however, the PSNI revealed this evening that cordons had now been lifted after the devices made safe and taken away.

"At approximately 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 13, police received a report that a suspicious object had been located in the area," said Detective Inspector Lenaghan of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and a number of viable pipe bomb-type devices were discovered.

"The devices have been made safe and they have since been removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

"Cordons have been lifted and the road reopened to traffic."

Police have urged anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1018 of January 13.