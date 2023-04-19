Murder investigation launched after fatal assault at Dublin hostel

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation following a fatal assault in a Dublin hostel this morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Wednesday at Harrington House on Harrington Street, Dublin 8.

A 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries in an attack and was taken to St James's Hospital, where he later passed away.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene was preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau while a post-mortem has been carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.