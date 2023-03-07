Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Mayo house fire
Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Mayo house fire

A MAN has been arrested after a man was found dead in a burning building in Co. Mayo.

Gardaí attended a fire at a house on Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co. Mayo on the evening of Sunday, March 5

They discovered the body of a man inside the property.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being detained in Castlebar Garda Station.

The scene is still under investigation, with members of the Garda Technical Bureau in place, and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist requested

In a statement, police officers urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they said.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”:

