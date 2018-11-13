Murder investigation launched in Co. Fermanagh after woman, 59, found dead by her sister

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a 59-year-old woman at her home in Co. Fermanagh.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny was discovered by her sister at around 1pm today at the property in the Cornacully Road area of Enniskillen.

The victim’s car as well as contents of her handbag had been taken.

The alarm was raised after Ms Kilkenny failed to turn up for work.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle and remains in police custody.

'Traumatised'

“A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating this as murder," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family, including her sister who will no doubt have been left traumatised by the discovery of her sister’s body and I’m appealing to anyone who has information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101 quoting reference 573 13/11/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.