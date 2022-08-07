Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a man in December 2021 have launched a murder inquiry after saying they believe he has been murdered.

Damien Heagney, 47, from Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was reported missing last month on July 19, however he was last seen in the early hours of New Year's Eve 2021.

Following a search of a property in Cookstown on Saturday, the PSNI arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"On 19th July, police received a report that Damien was missing," said Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson.

"Whilst I'm keeping an open mind, I now believe that Damien has sadly been murdered.

"Damien is 47 years of age, around 5' 10" tall, of stocky build, and has links to the Tyrone area.

"While Damien was reported missing to Police on 19th July this year, we have established that he was last seen late on the 30th into the early hours of 31st December 2021 in the Dromore area outside Cookstown.

"Earlier today, Saturday 6th August, we arrested a 50-year-old male on suspicion of murder following the search of one property in the Cookstown area.

"He is currently helping with ongoing enquiries."

Police have asked anyone with information surrounding Mr Heagney's disappearance to contact the PSNI's Major Investigation Team detectives on 101, quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.