Niall Horan launches competition to fly fans to his Dublin gig from anywhere in the world
News

Niall Horan launches competition to fly fans to his Dublin gig from anywhere in the world

Niall Horan has launched a fundraising competition for the London Irish Centre

GLOBAL popstar Niall Horan has launched a competition to fly a fan to his Dublin gig to raise money an Irish charity in London.

The former One Direction star, who hails from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, is one of many Irish celebrities who offer their support for the London Irish Centre (LIC) in Camden.

The venue, which has existed in north London for nearly 70 years - offering vital services for vulnerable Irish people, counts the likes of Dermot O’Leary and Ed Sheeran as its patrons as well as famous faces such as Horan, Aisling Bea, Imelda May and Laura Whitmore who act as ambassadors for the charity.

Niall Horan will perform in Dublin later this month

This week Horan shared his latest fundraising activity for the centre with his fans – which sees them in with a chance of attending his gig in Dublin on February 28.

Anyone who buys a £5 ticket gets entered into the prize draw and the London Irish Centre will fly the winner – and a friend – to Dublin for the gig.

Flights and hotel are included, and they will even get to meet the main man himself, with Horan due to greet them backstage where they will receive signed gifts from the musical superstar.

This week Horan urged his fans to get involved in the fundraising competition, stating ‘come and meet me in Dublin”.

All money raised through the prize draw will go directly to the LIC.

You can enter as many times as you like, but you have to be quick as the competition closes at 11:59pm this Sunday, February 18.

See More: Niall Horan

Related

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker for impromptu session in Dublin
News 1 year ago

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker for impromptu session in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

From politicians to musicians, ten famous Irish people who are left-handed - Ciotog
News 2 years ago

From politicians to musicians, ten famous Irish people who are left-handed - Ciotog

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two Irish stars named in Britain and Ireland under-30 rich list
News 3 years ago

Two Irish stars named in Britain and Ireland under-30 rich list

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Gaelsong: your go to Irish caps provider in the US
Life & Style 1 day ago

Gaelsong: your go to Irish caps provider in the US

By: IRISH POST

Power-sharing restoration or tactical evasion in Northern Ireland?
Comment 1 day ago

Power-sharing restoration or tactical evasion in Northern Ireland?

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Hilary Beirne bids to become a voice for the global Irish
News 1 day ago

Hilary Beirne bids to become a voice for the global Irish

By: Gerry Molumby

Soldier F to stand trial
News 1 day ago

Soldier F to stand trial

By: Mal Rogers

Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event
News 2 days ago

Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event

By: Irish Post