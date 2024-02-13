Niall Horan launches competition to fly fans to his Dublin gig from anywhere in the world

GLOBAL popstar Niall Horan has launched a competition to fly a fan to his Dublin gig to raise money an Irish charity in London.

The former One Direction star, who hails from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, is one of many Irish celebrities who offer their support for the London Irish Centre (LIC) in Camden.

The venue, which has existed in north London for nearly 70 years - offering vital services for vulnerable Irish people, counts the likes of Dermot O’Leary and Ed Sheeran as its patrons as well as famous faces such as Horan, Aisling Bea, Imelda May and Laura Whitmore who act as ambassadors for the charity.

This week Horan shared his latest fundraising activity for the centre with his fans – which sees them in with a chance of attending his gig in Dublin on February 28.

Come meet me in Dublin ! 🇮🇪 I’ve teamed up with @LDNIrishCentre to fly you and a friend from anywhere in the world to my show on Feb 25. It’s £5 to enter and all money raised goes directly to the charity. Open until 11:59pm on Feb 18 . Enter at https://t.co/5xNKqkNwVE pic.twitter.com/9BH06sVite — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 8, 2024

Anyone who buys a £5 ticket gets entered into the prize draw and the London Irish Centre will fly the winner – and a friend – to Dublin for the gig.

Flights and hotel are included, and they will even get to meet the main man himself, with Horan due to greet them backstage where they will receive signed gifts from the musical superstar.

This week Horan urged his fans to get involved in the fundraising competition, stating ‘come and meet me in Dublin”.

All money raised through the prize draw will go directly to the LIC.

Have you entered yet? 👀 Win the chance to meet @NiallOfficial backstage on 25th Feb! Flights, accommodation, concert tickets and signed gifts included! All proceeds go to our services. 💚 Closes on Sunday at 23:59.https://t.co/DJCCxDo4jS pic.twitter.com/edSoj1yWpZ — London Irish Centre (@LDNIrishCentre) February 12, 2024

You can enter as many times as you like, but you have to be quick as the competition closes at 11:59pm this Sunday, February 18.