Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool overnight
News

Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool overnight

British Police officers walk behind a security cordon by a house in the Knotty Ash area in Liverpool, on August 23, 2022, where a 9 years old girl was shot overnight by a gunman. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool.

The incident occurred last night in a house in Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash area at around 10pm.

An unknown man is reported to have fired inside the house, shooting the girl in the chest. She later died in hospital.

Another man also suffered gunshot wounds and a woman was shot in the hand. They have both been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out. A cordon is also in place.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said:

“This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage who was in the area last night is asked to contact police via DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22 August.

See More: Crime, Liverpool, Police

Related

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago
News 8 months ago

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago

By: Connell McHugh

Fourth boy arrested over incident where woman was knocked on to train tracks in Dublin
News 1 year ago

Fourth boy arrested over incident where woman was knocked on to train tracks in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Three youngsters arrested in connection to the Howth Junction incident
News 1 year ago

Three youngsters arrested in connection to the Howth Junction incident

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Preview: Manchester United vs Liverpool details for Monday night's clash
Sport 16 hours ago

Preview: Manchester United vs Liverpool details for Monday night's clash

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland climbed to sixth in World Rugby rankings after beating Japan 57-22 in Shizuoka last weekend
Sport 17 hours ago

Ireland climbed to sixth in World Rugby rankings after beating Japan 57-22 in Shizuoka last weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year
Sport 20 hours ago

Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Embassy in Ukraine reopens
News 20 hours ago

Irish Embassy in Ukraine reopens

By: Connell McHugh

Important artefacts related to the death of Michael Collins go on display in Kilmainham Gaol
Irish History 21 hours ago

Important artefacts related to the death of Michael Collins go on display in Kilmainham Gaol

By: Connell McHugh