Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool overnight

A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool.

The incident occurred last night in a house in Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash area at around 10pm.

An unknown man is reported to have fired inside the house, shooting the girl in the chest. She later died in hospital.

Another man also suffered gunshot wounds and a woman was shot in the hand. They have both been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out. A cordon is also in place.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said:

“This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage who was in the area last night is asked to contact police via DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22 August.