A STORMONT committee was thrown into chaos after one researcher’s cat dragged a live pigeon into the virtual meeting.

The aptly named Colin Pidgeon was sent into a flap when his proud pet decided to share her latest catch with her otherwise occupied owner.

In a fresh twist on the perils of working from home, the Northern Ireland official was forced to split his time between fielding questions and dealing with his new feathered friend.

The bizarre scenes unfolded during a meeting of Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for Finance.

Colin was speaking with his colleagues when his feline flat mate presented the pigeon to him at his desk.

The government official could do little to hide his understandable shock and swiftly explained the situation to his visibly amused colleagues.

In an impressive bit of off-the-cuff animal handling, he was able to release the live bird out of his window and away to safety.

He explained on the call: "I have literally just caught a pigeon...the cat hasn't killed it."

His fellow officials saw the funny side, saying Colin’s antics were "much more interesting" than the meeting's finance topics.

"I've literally just caught a pigeon."



Zoom call at today's Stormont Finance committee interrupted - after a pet cat brings a pigeon into the official's home. #Zoom



The official was, the appropriately named... Colin Pigeon. pic.twitter.com/HFicbA1iLI — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) February 24, 2021

They later went on to praise Colin’s impressive pigeon releasing skills.

One said: "Congratulations Colin, well done. You kept your composure the whole way through that, amazing.

Colin responded: "I've never been interrupted by wildlife before."

The Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for Finance later went on the record to assure that everyone involved, whether feathered of feline, was fine after the afternoon’s drama.

Taking to social media it said: "The Committee wishes to confirm no pigeon or indeed Pidgeon were harmed during this incident."