One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone
News

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone

The healthy baby was delivered before the crew made it to the scene of the incident.

A woman in labour dialling the 999 number was safely instructed through her delivery, according to the Dublin fire brigade.

The Twitter account belonging to the force wrote: "Congratulations to all involved in the safe pre-hospital arrival of a baby in Ballyfermot yesterday.

"Mum delivered the baby with guidance over the 999 call from one of our emergency call takers before arrival of our Tallaght fireEMS crew and ambulanceNas", they added.

A source close to the mum confirmed that a daughter of the expecting woman helped her to deliver the child.

