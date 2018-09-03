One dead following single car collision
News

One dead following single car collision

One man has died in the incident.

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Tubberlaheen, Ballinagar, Co. Offaly at 3p.m. this afternoon, Monday 3rd Setpember, 2018.

The male driver, believed to be in his 50s, was fatally injured when his van left the road and collided with a wall. He was the sole occupant of the van.

His body has been removed to the morgue in Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a post mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore Garda Station on 057 - 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

