One person dies following house fire in Co. Kerry

ONE person has died following a house fire in Co. Kerry.
Emergency services were alerted shortly after midnight on December 26.
Four units tackled the blaze at a property in Glenflesk near Killarney.
The fire was extinguished and the body of a person was recovered from the property.
Gardaí say a post mortem will direct the further course of any investigation.
"No other injuries have been reported. A technical investigation of the scene will be conducted. Enquiries are ongoing," added a garda statement.