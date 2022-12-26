One person dies following house fire in Co. Kerry
News

One person dies following house fire in Co. Kerry

File photo (Image: DubFireBrigade/RollingNews.ie)

ONE person has died following a house fire in Co. Kerry.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after midnight on December 26.

Four units tackled the blaze at a property in Glenflesk near Killarney.

The fire was extinguished and the body of a person was recovered from the property.

Gardaí say a post mortem will direct the further course of any investigation.

"No other injuries have been reported. A technical investigation of the scene will be conducted. Enquiries are ongoing," added a garda statement.

