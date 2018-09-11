One-year-old boy in critical condition following freak accident involving curtain draw string
News

One-year-old boy in critical condition following freak accident involving curtain draw string

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was seriously injured in a freak accident which involved a curtain draw string.

The one-year-old was taken to Cork University Hospital after his mother discovered him unconscious with a cord string tangled around his neck in their home.

His mother immediately raised the alarm and both gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

Advertisement

The child is said to be in a critical condition and the devoted family are holding a vigil by his hospital bedside.

According to Ralph Riegel for Independent.ie, gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

See More: Accident, Cork, Cork University Hospital, Ireland

Related

Shin pain for Sinn Féin as vice-president Michelle O'Neill suffers broken leg in 'accident'
News 1 month ago

Shin pain for Sinn Féin as vice-president Michelle O'Neill suffers broken leg in 'accident'

By: Aidan Lonergan

14-year-old boy in serious condition after 'harpooning himself through eye' on high-speed Italy boat trip
News 1 month ago

14-year-old boy in serious condition after 'harpooning himself through eye' on high-speed Italy boat trip

By: Jack Beresford

Ryanair air hostess awarded €30k damages after slipping on stairs
News 2 months ago

Ryanair air hostess awarded €30k damages after slipping on stairs

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Can you win at McDonald's Monopoly? These scientists crunched the numbers to find out
News 33 minutes ago

Can you win at McDonald's Monopoly? These scientists crunched the numbers to find out

By: Jack Beresford

Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy announces retirement
Sport 1 hour ago

Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy announces retirement

By: Ryan Price

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018: Make sure to tune in tonight for an evening to remember live on TG4
Entertainment 2 hours ago

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018: Make sure to tune in tonight for an evening to remember live on TG4

By: Aidan Lonergan

Dublin Fire Brigade praised for heroic rescue of horse stuck in Grand Canal
News 3 hours ago

Dublin Fire Brigade praised for heroic rescue of horse stuck in Grand Canal

By: Jack Beresford

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam opens up about incredible career on the 30th anniversary of debut album 'Feel No Shame'
Podcast 3 hours ago

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam opens up about incredible career on the 30th anniversary of debut album 'Feel No Shame'

By: Ryan Price