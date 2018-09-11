One-year-old boy in critical condition following freak accident involving curtain draw string

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was seriously injured in a freak accident which involved a curtain draw string.

The one-year-old was taken to Cork University Hospital after his mother discovered him unconscious with a cord string tangled around his neck in their home.

His mother immediately raised the alarm and both gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

The child is said to be in a critical condition and the devoted family are holding a vigil by his hospital bedside.

According to Ralph Riegel for Independent.ie, gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.