Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in horror accident on Irish road

A POLICE appeal has been issued after a woman was killed in a horror car accident on an Irish road.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was hit by a car while walking along the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon at 10.40am yesterday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.