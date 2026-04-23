Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus at Dublin Airport

A MAN has died after being struck by a shuttle bus at Dublin Airport.

The incident happened at Corballis Road just after midnight this morning (April 23), Gardaí confirmed as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Shortly after 00:10am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a bus,” they said in a statement.

“The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man’s body has been taken to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

A partial road closure is in place at the main access route into Dublin Airport, with local diversions in place.

The police force has advised motorists travelling to Dublin Airport this morning to “consider allowing extra time for their journey”.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” they said.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 11.45pm on Wednesday 22nd and 00:15am on Thursday 23rd April 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.