Irish Post Shop
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin
News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin

A MAN has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, was hit by the tram on Monday evening, June 15.

The incident happened at around 7pm in the Marlborough Street area of the city.

“Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a Luas tram,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The pedestrian, a male aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

“No other injuries were reported.”

A postmortem examination is due to take place and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Road users and pedestrians with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Marlborough Street at the time of the incident are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Collision, Dublin, Luas, Pedestrian

Related
News 4 days ago

Two children in hospital wth serious injures following Mayo collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Pensioner dies following collision between truck and car in Co. Louth

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Cyclist seriously injured in Dublin collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Two arrested following racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 1 day ago

Irish Government provides €500,000 to support Lancashire GAA Centre of Excellence in Manchester

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 1 day ago

FAI accused of taking "cowards' way out" after confirming Ireland will host Israel at neutral venue

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Murder charge following death of man in Co. Leitrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin to bring legislation seeking to scrap three-day wait for abortion

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Keith Andrews appoints former Ireland teammate Damien Duff to Brentford backroom team

By: Gerard Donaghy