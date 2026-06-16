Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin

A MAN has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, was hit by the tram on Monday evening, June 15.

The incident happened at around 7pm in the Marlborough Street area of the city.

“Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a Luas tram,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The pedestrian, a male aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

“No other injuries were reported.”

A postmortem examination is due to take place and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Road users and pedestrians with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Marlborough Street at the time of the incident are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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