Pedestrian killed in horror collision on Irish road

A 41-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a collision on a road in Co. Tipperary.

The man died at the scene of the incident in Ballybooley on Sunday evening, July 16.

The collision happened at Burgess West, at approximately 11.25pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and have since confirmed “the collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian occurred at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary at approximately 11.25pm”.

They added: “A male pedestrian, aged 41 years, was fatally injured in the collision.

“His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

“The male driver, aged 26 years was uninjured.”

Gardaí in Cahir have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.