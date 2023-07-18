Pedestrian killed in horror collision on Irish road
News

Pedestrian killed in horror collision on Irish road

A 41-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a collision on a road in Co. Tipperary.

The man died at the scene of the incident in Ballybooley on Sunday evening, July 16.

The collision happened at Burgess West, at approximately 11.25pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and have since confirmed “the collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian occurred at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary at approximately 11.25pm”.

They added: “A male pedestrian, aged 41 years, was fatally injured in the collision.

“His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

“The male driver, aged 26 years was uninjured.”

Gardaí in Cahir have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.

See More: Car, Collision, Tipperary

Related

Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon
News 1 week ago

Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon

By: Fiona Audley

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth
News 4 months ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth

By: Irish Post

Irish cricketer hits 8 sixes ... and one breaks his own car window
News 2 years ago

Irish cricketer hits 8 sixes ... and one breaks his own car window

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Former Ireland international Declan Rice becomes most expensive British footballer of all time
News 1 day ago

Former Ireland international Declan Rice becomes most expensive British footballer of all time

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged after more than €11m of cocaine discovered in horse box
News 2 days ago

Two men charged after more than €11m of cocaine discovered in horse box

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision
News 2 days ago

Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property
News 2 days ago

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors
News 2 days ago

Five arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors

By: Gerard Donaghy