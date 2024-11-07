Pensioner seriously injured in Antrim attack dies in hospital

A MAN who was seriously injured in an attack in Co. Antrim over the weekend has died in hospital.

PSNI officers were called to an incident in Station Road at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, where a 74-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground and was taken to hospital.

Today officers have named the victim as Anthony ‘Tony’ Miskimmon while confirming that he died in hospital yesterday (November 6) as a result of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: "I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Tony at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Tony’s death and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Station Road, Antrim on Saturday 2nd November between 7pm and 8pm and may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information that would assist with our enquiries to please get in touch,” he added.

“I also urge anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage to share this with us. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1413 02/11/2024.”

A 21-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Coleraine Magistrates on Monday, November 4.

“All charges, including any additional charges, will be reviewed by the PPS in due course,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.