People flee scene as 15 dead roosters found at alleged cock fighting event

GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected cock fighting event after 15 dead roosters were found at a home in Co. Monaghan.

Officers were called at 11am on July 27 to reports of suspected cock fighting taking place at a private residence in Emyvale.

People fled the scene as the officers arrived at the home, where 15 dead roosters were found alongside evidence of cock fighting.

“A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

“The assistance of the Department of Agriculture was then sought and a warrant to search the residence under Section 45 of Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 was obtained," they added.

“During the course of a search, 15 dead roosters were discovered on the property while a further 70 roosters were seized by a number of Department of Agriculture personnel in attendance.

“Evidence of suspected cock fighting was also seized.”

An investigation is underway at Monaghan Garda Station, with officers continuing to liaise with the Department of Agriculture.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the police force state.