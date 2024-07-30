People flee scene as 15 dead roosters found at alleged cock fighting event
News

People flee scene as 15 dead roosters found at alleged cock fighting event

GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected cock fighting event after 15 dead roosters were found at a home in Co. Monaghan.

Officers were called at 11am on July 27 to reports of suspected cock fighting taking place at a private residence in Emyvale.

People fled the scene as the officers arrived at the home, where 15 dead roosters were found alongside evidence of cock fighting.

“A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

“The assistance of the Department of Agriculture was then sought and a warrant to search the residence under Section 45 of Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 was obtained," they added.

“During the course of a search, 15 dead roosters were discovered on the property while a further 70 roosters were seized by a number of Department of Agriculture personnel in attendance.

“Evidence of suspected cock fighting was also seized.”

An investigation is underway at Monaghan Garda Station, with officers continuing to liaise with the Department of Agriculture.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the police force state.

See More: Cock Fighting, Monaghan

Related

‘Devastating losses’ Taoiseach sends condolences to families after five people killed on Irish roads
News 2 minutes ago

‘Devastating losses’ Taoiseach sends condolences to families after five people killed on Irish roads

By: Fiona Audley

Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status
News 2 hours ago

Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status

By: Fiona Audley

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute
News 3 hours ago

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘That was magic’: Mona McSharry wins Ireland’s first medal at Paris Olympics 2024
News 9 hours ago

‘That was magic’: Mona McSharry wins Ireland’s first medal at Paris Olympics 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations
News 1 day ago

Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter
News 1 day ago

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash
News 1 day ago

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 2 days ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy