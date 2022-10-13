PLANNING PERMISSION to build what would have been Dublin's tallest building has been refused.

The proposal would have seen a 24 storey over double basement building constructed on the site of the former City Arts Centre on City Quay in Dublin 2.

The development would have included an arts centres in the basement, ground and first floor, a gym at ground level and offices from the 23rd floor, totalling 35,910 sq m.

Ventaway Ltd, a company led by developer David Kennan from KC Capital Group and Barry English, the founder and director of Winthrop Engineering, submitted the application.

A number of objections were submitted, including some from An Taisce, the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin adjoining neighbour Grant Thornton and the nearby City Quay National School.

In a decision published today, Dublin City Council has refused permission for the project.

It also found that the proposal would have a significant and detrimental visual impact on the River Liffey Conservation Area and important views and vistas.

The development would have seriously detracted from the setting and character of the nearby Custom House and its environs due to its scale, bulk and height, the decision stated.

"Moreover, due to the excessive scale of the proposed building and its proposed location, removed from the permitted buildings at Tara Street Station and Apollo House, the proposed building would stand apart as an overly assertive solo building which would not form part of a coherent cluster," the planners found.

"The proposal would therefore have a significant and detrimental visual impact on Dublin's historic skyline, by reason of fragmentation and visual intrusion and would thereby seriously injure the urban character of the City Centre skyline, would create a precedent for similar type undesirable development and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

It is now open to the applicants to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.