‘Please slow down’ Gardaí urge drivers after spate of fatal incidents on Irish roads

GARDAÍ have sent their “deepest condolences” the families who have lost loved ones after a spate of fatal incidents occurred on Irish roads this week.

On Sunday, June 30 a man in his 80s died when the quad bike he was involved in a collision on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel, Achill Island in Co. Mayo.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, July 2, Aisling Moore, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore, died when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

The pair, who lived in Swinford, Co. Mayo, were travelling on the N26 in Lismoran, Foxford at about 5.45pm when the tragedy happened.

Later that same day a separate incident occurred in Westmeath, where 47-year-old Marcin Nowosielski was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car found in a ditch on the roadside of the R395 at Teevrevagh, Castlepollard.

It is unclear exactly when the car left the road, but it is believed to have occurred in the days prior to it being found.

The last sighting of Mr Nowosielski was in the early hours of Sunday, June 30.

Yesterday morning (July 3) and man in his 80s died after the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with another car on the R394, Gartlandstown, Mullingar to Castlepollard road in Westmeath.

"Recent incidents on our roads once again tragically illustrate the dangers that can affect any of us,” Superintendent Liam Geraghty said today.

“No one sets out with the intention of causing or being involved in a traffic collision, especially one that results in fatalities.

“We often take using our roads as a routine activity, yet it remains the most hazardous task we engage in daily.

“An Garda Síochána extends its deepest sympathies to all families mourning the loss of loved ones due to road traffic collisions,” he added.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users - no matter how you use the road - to exercise extreme caution and stay safe.

“In particular, we urge all drivers to please slow down and protect everyone on our roads.”