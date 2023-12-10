Police in Derry treat assault on man by group of males as 'racially motivated hate crime'
News

Police in Derry treat assault on man by group of males as 'racially motivated hate crime'

POLICE in Derry are treating an incident in which a man was reportedly assaulted by a group of males as a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry in the early hours of Friday, December 8.

Investigators are now appealing for information about the assault, which left the victim with head and facial injuries.

"Sometime between 1am and 1.20am, it was reported that a 23-year-old man was assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area," said Inspector Spence of the PSNI.

"The male received injuries to his head and suffered a swollen left eye following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime."

Anyone with information in relation to the assault that may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 612 of December 8.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

