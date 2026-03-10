Tributes paid to 11-year-old schoolboy who died in Belfast collision

A BOY who died in a collision in Belfast has been named.

Mason Keilhauer was struck by a car on the Shankhill Road at around 7.25pm on March 7.

The 11-year-old, from the Shankhill area, was taken to hospital following the incident which happened.

He later died in hospital the PSNI have confirmed.

“At approximately 7.25pm on Saturday evening, we received a report of a collision involving a grey BMW X5 and a male pedestrian, close to the junction of Dover Street,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson said.

“The boy was taken to hospital following the collision however, has since very sadly died,” she added.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The PSNI has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or to anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1365 07/03/26,” Chf Insp Simpson said.

Mason was a student at Malvern Primary School in Belfast.

In a statement the school gave their “sincere condolences to Mason’s family and friends”, adding that he "was a pupil with us as part of a Clarawood school class, and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing,”

“Our thoughts are with everyone who knew, and loved him," they added.

