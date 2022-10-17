Politicians condemn footage of pro-IRA chanting at Dublin Airport

POLITICIANS IN Northern Ireland have condemned footage that has emerged of people singing a pro-IRA chant at Dublin Airport.

The video has been circulating on social media showing dozens of people singing the song at terminal one at the airport. However, it is unclear when the video was actually taken.

The footage shows a group of people singing and clapping along to part of the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony, which has recently hit the headlines again after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised when a video emerged of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team chanting the controversial line from the 1987 track.

Former First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said she knows there are good people in ROI who will be as outraged at this behaviour in a public place as I am."

"They need to speak out just as Ann does or glorifying murderers will become the norm. Is that the society they want to live in?

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said the footage was "the shame of Ireland."

"’The Ra’ hid in darkness and shot the unarmed, the off-duty in family homes and at work like absolute cowards,” she wrote.

"’The Ra’ planted bombs leaving children, civilians, women to die through their terrorism.

"’The Ra’ tortured children."

Alliance Party MLA for Lagan Valley said "downplaying a song that has a chorus of up the IRA isn't serving anyone well."

"Ppl saying that this is their culture is concerning. This additional rationalisation of "let ppl sing UVF songs & others sing IRA songs" is not a future that I and many others, want. Call it all out.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dublin Airport said: “DAA operates Dublin Airport and its core responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and to operate the airport in an efficient manner.

“The responsibility for inappropriate passenger behaviour in this instance rests entirely with the passengers in question.”

Last week the FAI,Ireland women's soccer manager Vera Pauw and some players apologised for singing the song following their win over Scotland in Hampden Park, saying it was "a lapse in judgment."

Speaking to RTÉ, Ms Pauw said if she had been aware of the significance of the song, she would have addressed it immediately.

The team "should have respect for history," she said. "We've hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”