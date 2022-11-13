'Predatory paedophile' from Co. Down jailed for 19 years for raping child

A MAN from Co. Down described as a 'predatory paedophile' has been jailed for 19 years after he admitted raping a child in Merseyside, England.

David Joseph McMullan, 32, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to four counts of rape of a child under 16.

He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for life.

"No sentence can repair the devastating damage that McMullan's abuse has caused and continues to cause to the life of his victim," said Detective Constable Jennifer Davies after the sentencing.

"But we hope that by seeing him face justice today will allow her some form of closure and begin to move on with her life in the knowledge that he cannot harm anybody else."

'Heinous crimes'

McMullan, of Demesne View, Downpatrick was arrested in Northern Ireland in March of this year.

He was later charged with multiple offences between 2019 and 2021, which occurred in Wirral, Merseyside.

The investigation was launched when his victim reported to police that McMullan had groomed and raped her.

"First and foremost, I'd like to highlight the strength of the victim, both in coming forward to report McMullan's heinous crimes, and then throughout an arduous judicial process," said DC Davies.

"Her determination and bravery has ensured that McMullan will now serve a significant time behind bars."

She added: "This was a long and complex investigation, and we'd also like to thank the CPS for the excellent advice given during the investigation, which took us to this successful conclusion.

"The Police Service Northern Ireland have also provided massive assistance throughout the investigation, and it shows how important it is that police forces work together across borders to bring criminals to justice."

'Violation of a child'

Wendy Scott of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) explained how McMullan had groomed his victim as 'a means to an end'.

"David McMullan is a predatory paedophile who is now, thankfully, behind bars," she said.

"The Crown Prosecution Service's work to bring him to justice followed a complex and extensive investigation by Merseyside Police.

"The police officer in charge, DC Jennifer Davies, worked closely with me and with prosecuting barrister, Frank Dillon, to build a strong case against McMullan, resulting in him entering guilty pleas to four rape offences.

"McMullan groomed his victim and met with her a number of times before the offences took place.

“Whatever he told his victim was happening, it was abuse and the violation of a child.

"People like McMullan have no thought for the feelings of the person they are abusing. They are merely a means to an end. But their actions can affect the victim for the rest of their lives.

"The CPS would not have been able to bring this prosecution without the courage and bravery of this victim to report what had happened to her and give evidence "