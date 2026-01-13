Pregnant woman dies following collision in Co. Antrim
News

Pregnant woman dies following collision in Co. Antrim

POLICE have named a pregnant woman who died following a collision in Co. Antrim this week.

Two cars collided near Nutts Corner in Crumlin on the afternoon of January 11.

A blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb collided on the Moira Road at around 2pm that day.

Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco was a backseat passenger in one of the cars.

Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco died in hospital following the collision (Pic: PSNI)

Ms Quiñones Singco, who was aged in her 30s, died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident.

A man in his 30s, who was also a passenger in the same car, was critically injured, while a number of other people sustained minor injuries in the collision.

“We can also confirm that, sadly, Cathrene was pregnant and her baby also died as a result of the collision,” Detective Inspector Stewart, of the Collision Investigation Unit said, said in a statement issued yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time,” he added.

“We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our enquiries.”

The PSNI has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26,” the police force stated.

