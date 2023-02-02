President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrives in Ireland for two-day visit
News

President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrives in Ireland for two-day visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola at Government Buildings this morning. Photographer: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT Roberta Metsola of the European Parliament arrived in Ireland today for a two-day visit to Dublin.

Ms Metsola is due to address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon.

Upon her arrival this morning she met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and will have a working lunch with the Ceann Comhairle, Deputy Seán Ó Fearghaíl, before giving her address to a special joint sitting of the Houses.

President Metsola is also due to meet the Tánaiste, Deputy Micheál Martin later today, before meeting with Irish President Michael D Higgins tomorrow.

During her visit President Metsola will also attend a function in Trinity College Dublin, visit the memorial to investigative journalist Veronica Guerin and partake in a town hall discussion with Irish young people.

See More: European Parliament, Ireland, Leo Varadkar, Preisdent, Roberta Metsola, Taoiseach

Related

Taoiseach highlights Ireland's support of Ukraine EU membership during Parliament address
News 7 months ago

Taoiseach highlights Ireland's support of Ukraine EU membership during Parliament address

By: Connell McHugh

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65
News 1 year ago

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

By: Connell McHugh

Irish MEP furiously cuts off Nigel Farage as he waves British flags during final EU Parliament speech
News 3 years ago

Irish MEP furiously cuts off Nigel Farage as he waves British flags during final EU Parliament speech

By: Harry Brent

Latest

‘Monumental Ireland’: New photo exhibition captures beauty of island’s ancient past
Culture 1 hour ago

‘Monumental Ireland’: New photo exhibition captures beauty of island’s ancient past

By: Irish Post

€830k funding pot announced to promote Irish arts across the world
Entertainment 2 hours ago

€830k funding pot announced to promote Irish arts across the world

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition
News 3 hours ago

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition

By: Irish Post

Life for hit-and-run murder of 'generous and caring' dad Robert Duggan
News 15 hours ago

Life for hit-and-run murder of 'generous and caring' dad Robert Duggan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MP slams 'sinister' sign outside primary school opposing Irish language
News 16 hours ago

Sinn Féin MP slams 'sinister' sign outside primary school opposing Irish language

By: Gerard Donaghy