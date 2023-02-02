President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrives in Ireland for two-day visit

PRESIDENT Roberta Metsola of the European Parliament arrived in Ireland today for a two-day visit to Dublin.

Ms Metsola is due to address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon.

Upon her arrival this morning she met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and will have a working lunch with the Ceann Comhairle, Deputy Seán Ó Fearghaíl, before giving her address to a special joint sitting of the Houses.

President Metsola is also due to meet the Tánaiste, Deputy Micheál Martin later today, before meeting with Irish President Michael D Higgins tomorrow.

During her visit President Metsola will also attend a function in Trinity College Dublin, visit the memorial to investigative journalist Veronica Guerin and partake in a town hall discussion with Irish young people.