Prisoner who strangled cellmate to death is convicted of manslaughter by dismissed responsibility

A PRISONER who strangled his cellmate to death has been convicted of manslaughter by dismissed responsibility.

Michael Harkin killed 38-year-old Dan Childs at HMP Bristol in south-west England in June last year, his crime coming to light after he had attacked a former cellmate.

Harkin, 35, has been remanded ahead of his sentencing on Friday, October 11.

"Our thoughts are foremost with the family of Dan Childs, who have had their much-loved son, brother and uncle taken away from them," said Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge of Avon and Somerset Police.

'Something not right about him'

The jury at Bristol Crown Court was told Harkin had had two different cellmates in the days leading up to Mr Childs' death.

On Wednesday, May 31, a prisoner who had been occupying a cell by himself was told that he would need to share Harkin.

However, despite having only recently redecorated the cell, the prisoner requested to be moved after sharing with Harkin for just one night.

He later told police it was because 'there was something not right about' Harkin.

Staff subsequently decided that Mr Childs should share the cell with Harkin instead.

On Monday, June 5, police were called to the prison after Harkin assaulted his previous cellmate, using an improvised blade to inflict wounds to his face, shoulder, neck, arms and leg.

Following the attack, prison staff checked on Mr Childs, who was found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been fatally strangled with an item.

CCTV showed that after Harkin and Mr Childs entered their cell on Sunday, June 4, no one else entered it prior to doors being unlocked the next morning, when Harkin walked to the showers.

Psychiatric reports

Having heard evidence from medical experts during the course of the 16-day trial, the jury found Harkin not guilty of murder following a direction by the judge.

However, he was convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was also found guilty of wounding the other prisoner.

Harkin was found not guilty of a separate count of attempting to wound a member of prison staff who sought to intervene.

"Harkin has been remanded ahead of a sentencing hearing later in the year, following the completion of psychiatric reports," added DI Partridge.