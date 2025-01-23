PSNI awarded £14k in cash seized while investigating ‘drugs-related criminality’

CRIMINALLY gained cash seized by the PSNI has been awarded to the police force.

At a hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court today a total forfeiture of £13,960 was awarded in the police force's favour.

The ill-gotten cash was linked to an ongoing Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigation into the suspected drugs-related criminality of the West Belfast UDA.

It was seized by officers during searches carried out at a property in Belfast in October 2024 and January 2025.

“This forfeiture highlights the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of paramilitary groupings, sending a clear message that crime doesn’t pay,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Corrigan said.

“This forfeiture has been made possible with the support of the local community,” he added.

“I would appeal to the public to continue to provide information on those they suspect to be living a criminally-funded lifestyle so we can investigate.

“We will deprive criminals of their cash and use it for a better purpose."