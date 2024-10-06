PSNI renew appeal for information on American woman missing since May

THE PSNI has issued a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of an American woman who has been missing for almost five months.

Sofi Johansson, 56, was last seen in the Banbridge area of Co. Down in May.

While police say Ms Johansson lives a nomadic lifestyle, they stressed that her failure to keep in contact with family is out of character.

Wooded area

"We are continuing to search for Sofi who was last seen on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in the Banbridge area," said Detective Inspector Luke McAnee.

"However, we are becoming increasingly concerned due to the time that has elapsed since our last confirmed sighting.

"Sofi is described as living a relatively transient and nomadic lifestyle.

"When her family were last speaking to her in late May, she was living in a wooded area — although unconfirmed, we believe this may have been in the south Belfast area.

"Sofi's family have been unable to confirm her whereabouts or get in contact with her since this time, which is described as being increasingly out of character.

"While Sofi could be anywhere in Northern Ireland, or indeed further afield, we are particularly interested in the Banbridge and Belfast areas, specifically any possible sightings in wooded areas or parkland within the vicinity of Lisburn Road, Malone Road or the Stranmillis area as well as Belvoir Forest Park.

"It is also important that people living in these areas check any outbuildings, sheds, unoccupied or derelict buildings that may be accessible."

'Please make contact'

Ms Johansson is described as being around 5' 7" in height and of slim build, with long grey hair that is normally dyed blonde and has hazel eyes.

She is a US national and speaks with an American accent.

"We are appealing to the public to look at the image of Sofi and let us know if you recognise her or believe you may have seen her," said DI McAnee.

"Any information, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is important and could prove crucial in assisting us with our investigation to confirm Sofi's whereabouts and safety.

"We are also appealing directly to Sofi — our only concern is making sure that you're OK. Please make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well."

Anyone with information regarding Ms Johansson or her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of August 9