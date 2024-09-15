Renewed appeal over 'brutal and calculated' 2004 murder in Co. Derry

POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for information over a 'brutal and calculated' murder in Co. Derry 20 years ago.

Patrick Devine, 51, was found shot to death in his home in Claudy on September 13, 2004.

Detectives believe Mr Devine was the victim of a contract killing, while a reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

'People resented his success'

Mr Devine, a sheep farmer and part-time nurse, was found shot dead in his home on the Mullintill Road in Claudy.

Despite extensive police enquiries and the arrest of five people during the investigation, no one has been held accountable for his murder.

"It is now 20 years since Patrick's life was taken from him in a brutal and calculated manner, and his family's wait for justice has gone on for far too long," said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson.

"Mr Devine was well known in the area, especially for his farming activities, and also for his work as a nurse. We believe that some people resented his success.

"It is still the view of police that Patrick was the victim of a contract killing carried out by an organised crime group with paramilitary links against a background of rumours of alleged sheep stealing and land disputes, although Mr Devine himself had a clear criminal record."

'Dangerous, ruthless' killers

DCI Gibson said he believes 'allegiances may have changed' and someone may now feel able to come forward with vital information to crack the case.

"On this, the 20th anniversary of his murder, we are appealing to the community for their assistance and help," he said.

"I am asking people to think about what happened to Patrick 20 years ago and the brutal circumstances of his death — he was shot several times in the head and chest as he was having a meal in his home.

"The individuals who did this are dangerous, ruthless and unfortunately have never been held accountable.

"I am appealing to anyone who knows anything about Patrick's murder to come forward, talk to us and help us end the pain which his family has endured for all these years.

"In the 20 years since Patrick's murder, circumstances and allegiances may have changed.

"If anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are here and ready to listen, and you can contact us on 101."

Reward

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Devine's murder.

The independent charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them via their website or on the phone stays completely anonymous.

The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, rather than to police.

The charity can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.