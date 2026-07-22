RTÉ announces return of hit series Kin as part of record-breaking year for Irish drama

RTÉ has announced the return of hit TV series Kin as part of a record-breaking year for Irish drama from the broadcaster.

The programme, which follows the fictional Dublin crime family the Kinsellas, has been a hit with viewers and critics since premiering in 2021.

Following a hiatus after series two aired in 2023, Kin is set to return for a third series that promises to be 'the darkest and most compelling chapter yet of the Kinsella story'.

The news comes as RTÉ this week unveiled its most ambitious drama slate ever, with a record-breaking 160 hours of Irish drama either in production or scheduled to air throughout 2026.

"We're heading into our biggest ever year for new Irish drama on RTÉ," said Steve Carson, Director of Video at RTÉ.

"Numerous productions are currently filming across the country, delivering significant economic and cultural impact to communities nationwide whilst showcasing Ireland's exceptional talents to audiences at home and internationally."

New series and returning favourites

The third series of Kin, which stars Aidan Gillen, Emmett J. Scanlon and Maria Doyle Kennedy, is set to go into production before airing in 2027.

This year will also see the return of The Walsh Sisters, which follows the lives of siblings Rachel, Claire, Maggie, Anna and Helen and stars Irish-American actor Aidan Quinn.

Meanwhile Ireland’s number one soap, Fair City, will continue to air four times a week.

New arrivals this autumn include Tall Tales & Murder and The Yank (working title), while another Irish drama already in production is soon to be announced.

Other shows currently in production with RTÉ and their partners include Tales of Terror, The Unreal and Do Not Watch Alone.

Upcoming Drama on One productions include Wake, Horace, In the Middle of The Fields, What's the Bars, Saving Marnie and The Burning Question.

These productions will feature new voices and diverse storytelling while reflecting life in Ireland.

"The scale of the 2026 slate will support hundreds of jobs across the Irish screen industry, including writers, directors, producers, crews, post-production teams, designers, and technical specialists, reinforcing RTÉ's central role in the continued growth of Ireland's audio-visual economy," said Carson.

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