RTÉ due to announce new strategic plan including 400 job losses
The RTÉ buildings in Donnybrook

RTÉ is due to reveal a new strategy today outlining the Irish broadcaster’s plans for the years ahead.

The document, expected to be released this afternoon, is set to include the reduction of the workforce at the firm by up to 400 people by 2028, RTÉ confirmed this morning.

It is expected that the initial 10 per cent of staff reductions will be made “quickly”, with the voluntary redundancy scheme expected to cost the broadcaster around €40million.

The document is also expected to confirm the state broadcasters intentions to move more of its production to Cork and other regions across Ireland in the years ahead.

There may also be TV channels scrapped, such +1 services for RTÉ 1 and RTÉ 2, as well as digital radio stations RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM, as the organisation seeks to reduce its overall operating costs by around €10million in 2024.

The strategic plan will be published later this afternoon once management at the broadcaster has met with unions and staff representative groups.

Newly appointed Gavin Deans will take up his role at RTÉ in February 2024

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst is also expected to brief staff before the plan is made public.

On Friday, November 10, Bakhurst welcomed the appointment of Gavin Deans to the role of Commercial Director, leading RTÉ’s commercial division.

As part of RTÉ’s permanent leadership team, Deans will “lead the development of a new commercial strategy for RTÉ, optimising revenues for reinvestment in public service media through an evolution of RTÉ’s revenue streams, markets, and strategic partnerships” the broadcaster confirmed.

Formerly Managing Director of Media Central, Ireland’s largest media sales house, Deans will take up his position in February 2024.

“RTÉ holds a special place in Ireland’s media landscape,” Deans said of his appointment.

“I am genuinely inspired by its commitment to delivering high-quality content and serving the needs of the public.

“At the same time, I understand the challenges that RTÉ and the media sector face. As I set about the task of evolving a best-in-class commercial strategy for Ireland’s national public service media, my focus, and that of my new colleagues in RTÉ, will be to deliver the maximum amount of revenue possible to safeguard RTÉ’s public service portfolio for current and future generations.”

Welcoming the appointment, Bakhurst said: “I am delighted to welcome Gavin to RTÉ and to the leadership team.

“As we prepare to deliver a new strategic vision for RTÉ, the role of our commercial division will be critical.

“As a dual-funded broadcaster, the monies we generate from our content is re-invested into the creation of new content,” he explained.

“Commercial revenue will be an essential pillar of a sustainable RTÉ and, with his unparalleled experience as an innovator in the sector, I am confident that our excellent commercial team will have a leader that can drive results for RTÉ, and for the audiences we serve.”

