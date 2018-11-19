Sinead O'Connor claims anyone who isn't Muslim is 'mentally ill' and says she wants to outlive Bono so he can't speak at her funeral
SINEAD O'Connor has suggested non-Muslims are "mentally ill" less than a fortnight after claiming she would no longer associate herself with "disgusting" white people.

The Irish singer also took a swipe at U2 frontman Bono in yet more controversial tweets since her conversion to Islam last month.

O'Connor, now known as Shuhada' Davitt, worried fans in 2017 when revealed she felt "suicidal" in a video on Facebook and later underwent intensive mental health treatment in the US with the help of TV host Dr Phil.

The 51-year-old joked that she wanted to outlive Bono so he wouldn't "shite on" at her funeral.

She tweeted: "You wanna know what finally stops me whenever I feel suicidal (rarely) since 2016 (ain’t done anything silly since then) is the idea Bono might speak at my funeral ; ) #ReasonsToKeepLiving".

The Nothing Compares 2 U star then filmed herself doing an impression of fellow Dubliner Bono, 58, saying: "Sinead, Magda, Shuhada’, what’s her name – oh wasn’t she just so much trouble? Girls are supposed to be beautiful and sexy and all of that stuff. But oh, didn’t we love her, national treasure – bleh.

"Definitely the best reason for living. Must stay alive longer than Bono. Sorry Bono, but I couldn’t fucking resist."

In a less humorous tweet on Sunday, O'Connor hit out at those suggesting she has "flipped" in recent weeks by claiming anyone who isn't Muslim is suffering from a mental illness.

She tweeted: "Amazing how many people ask me or suggest to me I’ve ‘flipped’ or am ‘mentally ill’ for becoming Muslim.

"I feel like whoever doesn’t become a Muslim is actually the mentally ill one."

The tweet comes after O'Connor caused controversy earlier this month by declaring that she no longer wanted to spend time with "disgusting" white people and non-Muslims – comments she later attempted to clarify on Twitter.

The musician later admitted that she "loves annoying white supremacists", and claimed: "I don’t really hate white people, it’s just the way I see it is Twitter would close my account if I said I did because they closed my account for saying I don’t like nuns murdering babies in Ireland.

"I was rather hoping they would close my page if I said I hated white people. But they didn't."

