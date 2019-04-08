‘A very real prospect’ - Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader says Irish unity referendum edging closer
A REFERENDUM on Irish unity is a “very real prospect” as the chances of a no-deal Brexit edge ever closer.

That’s according to Sinn Fein’s Vice President, Michelle O’Neill who believes a referendum on Irish unity “within a short number of years”.

Speaking at the launch of the part’s local election campaign in Roganstown, Co Dublin, O’Neill described Brexit as the “catalyst” for debate on the topic.

“People who were previously apathetic about a United Ireland are re-engaged, and people who would have been opposed to a United Ireland are now reconsidering their position,” he said.

“There is no doubt that Brexit has been a catalyst for mainstreaming the debate now underway, where people of all shades of opinion are considering the benefits of remaining within the United Kingdom against the merits of staying within the European Union through a unified Ireland.

“What Brexit means – Deal or No Deal - is that a United Ireland is no longer a long-term aim.”

“A referendum on Irish unity is a very real prospect within the next short number of years,” she added.

“A United Ireland is within our grasp. We are in the most defining period since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 and Ireland is changing rapidly.

“There will be a unity referendum and we need to prepare for it, and to win it we need to reach out and work with people from all identities, and ideologies, and persuade them that their interests are best served in a United Ireland.”

