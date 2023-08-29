Sinn Féin ‘ready to lead island of Ireland’ as prospect for new government grows

SINN FÉIN’S Michelle O’Neill claims the party is ready to lead government in the North and south of Ireland as support for their “programme of change” continues to grow.

Speaking in Cork, at a Hunger Strike Commemoration, the First Minister Designate of Northern Ireland stated “as support for our programme of change continues to build, there now exists the prospect of a new government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for the first time in one hundred years”.

“Today we are not only living through historic change, we are shaping it,” she added, “a new dawn is breaking in Ireland.”

Ms O’Neill went on to explain that "popular support" for her party and the "demand for change that we represent" has "never been greater".

"The northern State that my parents and grandparents were born into is no more," she added, "the contrived unionist majority is now gone."

Highlighting the party's recent success at the polls, Ms O'Neill reminded those gathered that "Sinn Féin won two historic elections".

"We are now the largest political party in the Assembly, in local government in the north, and across this island," she added, claiming: “Sinn Féin’s positive message of making politics work for all and getting the Executive back up and working for everyone, was endorsed by people.”

Ms O’Neill went on to state that party leader Mary Lou McDonald was well placed to be Ireland's first female Taoiseach.

“Sinn Féin wants to lead government in Belfast and Dublin,” she said.

“Mary Lou McDonald can be the first woman Taoiseach to lead Government in this State.

“The Irish people have been failed by a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil/Green government that is tired, wedded to the past, and unable and unwilling to seize the great opportunities that exist to take Ireland to the next level," Ms O'Neill added.

“The story of Ireland in 2023, right across this island, is the unprecedented demand for change.

“Ordinary workers and families are looking to a new future shaped by opportunity, ambition, and equality.

“They want a political leadership with the energy and determination that matches their hopes.

“The last General Election in the South saw Sinn Féin win the popular vote.

Ms O’Neill has also reiterated her previous for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its ongoing boycott of the power sharing institutions in the North, claiming "there is no contradiction in declaring and delivering on our firm commitment to power sharing with unionism and others in a Stormont Executive, while at the same time making the case and planning for constitutional change on this island".

“While the DUP continue to cause political disruption, dysfunction and chaos, the reality is that they have no credible alternative to power-sharing, and on the basis of equality," she added.

“It is time that the DUP accepted the democratic outcome of last May’s historic Assembly election where the people voted for change.

“Their boycott is leading to misery for people who need an Executive in place to lift the cost-of-living burden, to tackle the health crisis, to attract investment, to create jobs, to deliver change, to plan for the future.”