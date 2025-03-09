Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould 'shocked and angry' over fraud complaint

SINN FÉIN TD Thomas Gould has said he is 'shocked and angry' after complaints of business fraud were made against him.

The Irish Times reported on Friday that an Oireachtas member had been arrested in connection with the allegations, which date back almost a decade ago.

It was alleged that the person detained had knowingly signed off on invoices and authorised payments to another person that were almost €150,000 in excess of what was owed.

In a statement issued through his solicitors on Saturday, Mr Gould said he rejected the allegations and quickly sought to meet gardaí to address the matter.

'I am entirely innocent'

The Irish Times reports that a politician was arrested by arrangement with gardaí as part of an investigation into alleged fraud at a company where they were employed before being elected.

It adds that the matter came to light following a review of the company's accounts, where payments appeared to be 'out of sync' with other sums.

Mr Gould, who was elected as TD for Cork North-Central in the 2020 General Election, confirmed he met with gardaí, adding that he rejected the complaint entirely.

"When this matter was brought to my attention, I was shocked and angry," read the statement.

"I am entirely innocent and reject the complaint which my former employer has made against me.

"Despite my ongoing treatment for bowel cancer, I proactively requested that my interview with Gardaí happen quickly rather than when my treatment concluded as I consider this to be a serious attack on my reputation.

"Yesterday I attended by arrangement with the Gardaí for interview.

"I am confident that my position will be vindicated, having met with the investigating Gardaí where I made a detailed statement.

"The complaint made against me relates to my employment as a logistics manager before I was elected to the Dáil in 2020.

"I worked for this company for 16 years. I was a hard-working employee who was promoted to a senior management level.

"When the company was sold the owner asked me to stay on for a period to help with the transition and I was happy to facilitate him.

"I reject the complaint entirely and I will be meeting with my legal team to discuss all avenues now open.

"I am prevented from making any further comment while the Gardaí continue with their work."

'Emphatically deny allegations'

In a statement, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, said Mr Gould had made the party aware of the complaint made against him to gardaí in early February and that he had been asked to make a statement on the matter.

"He was interviewed by gardaí in Cork yesterday and made a detailed statement to them," added the statement.

“We understand that a number of other people have been questioned as part of Garda inquiries.

"This includes party councillor Kenneth Collins, who worked for the company and was questioned by Gardaí in January.

"They both emphatically deny the allegations. It is now for the Gardaí to continue their investigation into the complaint."