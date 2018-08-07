Shin pain for Sinn Féin as vice-president Michelle O'Neill suffers broken leg in 'accident'
SINN Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has been forced to undergo surgery after breaking one of her legs at the weekend.

The former Stormont health minister is said to be recovering well in the wake of the incident.

The 41-year-old attended the annual Pride parade in Belfast on Saturday and spoke in the city later that afternoon.

However, she did not attend a republican hunger strike commemoration event led by her party in Co. Down on Sunday.

Sinn Féin said only that its leader in the North had sustained the injury following an "accident".

"Michelle O'Neill suffered a leg break in an accident," a spokesman for the party said.

"She underwent a procedure and is recovering well."

O'Neill replaced Martin McGuinness as Sinn Féin's Stormont leader shortly before his death in March 2017.

She was the only candidate nominated for the position of vice-president when Mary Lou McDonald took over as Sinn Féin president in February this year.

