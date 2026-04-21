Situation in Middle East ‘deeply concerning’ says Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has described the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict as “deeply concerning” as she heads to an EU conference in Luxemburg today.

Minister McEntee will join fellow EU foreign affairs ministers at the meeting this morning, where they will discuss the impact of the wars in the Middle East as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Lebanon.

“The situation in the Gulf and the wider Middle East remains deeply concerning,” Ms McEntee said today.

“The focus of our discussions will be on the US-Israel-Iran conflict and its impact in the wider region,” she explained.

“I welcomed the ceasefire in the Gulf, and I hope that both parties can progress negotiations further in the time available” she added.

“The EU must continue to advocate for dialogue, to call for restraint and respect for international law and for international shipping to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

During the meeting the foreign ministers will have an informal exchange with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam.

Hostilities between Israel and Lebanon escalated last month.

Over the past six weeks the conflict between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah has seen roughly 2,100 people killed and left more than 1.2 million Lebanese people displaced.

A US-brokered, 10-day ceasefire came into force between Israel and Lebanon on Friday.

On Friday, April 17, however Israeli troops still occupy areas in the south of the country, and residents of those areas are unsure whether they will ever be able to return there.

Talks are due to take place between Israel and Lebanon later this week.

“I look forward to engaging with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam,” Ms McEntee said.

“The situation in Lebanon is deeply concerning despite the ceasefire in place,” she added.

“The prospect of talks between Lebanon and Israel is welcome and I hope they can lead to progress.

“The EU must put its collective weight behind Lebanon’s humanitarian needs and recovery.

“Ireland will continue to support Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and diplomatic pathway to peace for the people of Lebanon.”

The Minister added that she will also use today’s meeting to highlight the need to address the situation in Palestine.

“I will also be stressing the need for the EU to stay focused on the situation in Palestine, notwithstanding the wider conflict in the region,” she said.

“Ireland continues to have grave concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the sharply deteriorating situation in the West Bank.

“Together with my colleagues from Spain and Slovenia, I have written to the High Representative to call for urgent action in response to Israel’s actions that undermine the two-State solution as well as fundamental values.

“At a minimum, we must return to the measures put forward by the Commission following the review of Israel’s compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU Israel Association Agreement. The EU’s credibility is at stake, and I will be emphasising the urgent need for the EU to take action now.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha is also set to join today’s meeting via video call.

Minister McEntee will urge those present at today’s meting to “encourage” the US to engage Russia in peacebuilding discussions with Ukraine.

“During my recent visit to Kyiv, I saw the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people, as well as the devastating human cost of Russia’s continuing war of aggression,” Minister McEntee said.

“It is essential that we retain the ability to support Ukraine and to keep pressure on Russia and we will discuss the importance of this collective effort with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, today,” she confirmed.

“We must also use our channels to the US to encourage them to remain engaged and to pressure Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations.

“Ireland strongly supported the agreement for a €90 billion loan to Ukraine agreed at the December European Council and hopes we can make early progress on the disbursement of the loan.”