News

Suspected criminal gang leader 'unlawfully at large' after failing to return to prison from Dublin funeral

Ray Lee was granted compassionate leave to attend a funeral (Image: PSNI)

THE PSNI are hunting a suspected criminal gang leader who failed to return to prison after being granted leave to attend a funeral.

Ray Lee, 30, is suspected of targeting elderly and vulnerable people in a series of frauds that netted at least £200,000.

He was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry on August 24.

Lee was charged by police in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending a crown court trial.

He is suspected of being the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds.

It is believed he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery.

More than 40 victims reported losses to police in excess of £200,000.

Lee is described as being approximately 5' 9" tall, of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officers have appealed to Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

