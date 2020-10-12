THE TAOISEACH Micháel Martin has called on Ireland to make an effort to "change our behaviours" in order to slow the spread of Covid 19.

Speaking as case numbers continue to surge across the country, Mr Martin stated his belief that the current Level 3 restrictions can work – provided people make an effort to stick to them.

The Taoiseach courted criticism in some circles after ignored the advice of NPHET, who called for Level 5 restrictions to be implemented across the country – the strictest measures available.

Mr Martin, however, believes there is another way.

"At midnight last Tuesday, the Government moved the country to Level 3 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19. Level 3 involves a greater level of restrictions on people and society – particularly on our hospitality sector,” he said in a statement issued over the weekend.

Advertisement

"It is being accompanied with stronger compliance measures.

"If we all change our behaviours and work together we can make Level 3 work, protect lives and livelihoods, show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth.

"The reopening of our schools has shown what can be done with collective effort and compliance with safety guidance and sensible measures.

"As a result, the mental, educational and physical well-being of our nation’s children has been protected and enhanced. Keeping our schools open remains a key priority of government – to ensure that the life chances of our young people will not be impaired.

"An unprecedented level of resources have been allocated to the health services, both in the Winter Plan and throughout the entirety of 2021. This will enable them to cope with Covid-19, and will ensure a reformed and better health service for the future.

Advertisement

"Covid-19 is challenging countries across Europe and throughout the world. The coming weeks will be challenging but working with NPHET, we will respond firmly and appropriately. We have the capacity and resources to come through this and we will.

"The essential steps remain the same. Reduce our social contacts, wash our hands, mask up and behave as if you have the virus. Stay safe."

The Taoiseach’s statement come on a day in which Leo Varadkar floated the possibility of a circuit breaker lockdown, which would see strict measures put in place for a two-week period.