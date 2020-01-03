A TEENAGER has suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed during an attack by a mob of up to 20 youths in Dublin on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old was reportedly attacked on Thorndale Walk, Artane Dublin 5, last night.

Gardaí say that the attack happened in a laneway which runs between Thorndale Estate and St David’s Sports Grounds in the Artane area of Dublin.

The assault is believed to have happened some time between 8pm and 9pm.

After the incident, the group of teenagers - possibly as many as 20 - fled the area, while the victim was rushed to a hospital nearby.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them.

Advertisement

Officers confirmed that the victim suffered injuries that were life-changing, but not life-threatening.

A spokesman said: "We appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity with any information about this attack, or persons who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area to contact Gardaí.

"We wish to appeal to road-users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward.

"Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611."