Teenage boy killed in horror hit and run in County Louth

A TEENAGE boy has been killed and a man injured in a horror hit and run late last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk in County Louth at around 9pm last night, Tuesday 20 October.

It is understood two cars collided with each other, and the passenger of one car, a boy aged in his late teens, was killed in the collision. His body remained at the scene in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 40's, received minor injuries and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to receive treatment.

The motorist who was carrying the teenage passenger fled the scene on foot; he later presented himself to Dundalk Garda Station and is assisting officers with the investigation.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and have commenced their investigation of the scene; the area remains closed, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8p.m. to 9p.m. who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.