'Terrifying ordeal' as police attacked with suspected petrol bomb

The PSNI has described a suspected petrol bomb attack as a 'terrifying ordeal' for the officers involved following an incident in Derry on Saturday.

The attack occurred at around 10am in the Shearwater Way area of the city while police were responding to a report.

During the incident, a man approached a PSNI patrol car before throwing the suspected petrol bomb at the driver's side window.

Police have now appealed for information after the suspect made his escape.

"A man described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, approached the back of the patrol car and ran towards the driver's door before throwing an object at the driver's side window," said Inspector McLaughlin of the PSNI.

"He then made off on foot. No damage was caused to the vehicle, however, what happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.

"It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 560 of April 15, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.