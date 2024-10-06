'Terrifying ordeal': Three staff members assaulted during armed robbery at Belfast off-licence
News

POLICE are appealing for information after three staff members were assaulted by a knife-wielding man during an armed robbery at a Belfast off-licence.

The incident occurred at a premises on the Crumlin Road in the north of the city at around 7.45pm last night.

Although none of the members of staff were seriously injured, police have described the experience as a 'terrifying ordeal'.

"At approximately 7.45pm, a man who was dressed in black and had the bottom half of his face covered entered commercial premises on the Crumlin Road, armed with a weapon," said Detective Sergeant McAllister of the PSNI.

"He confronted a staff member behind the till and demanded money. The suspect then grabbed the staff member by his collar and threatened him with a knife.

"He then proceeded to go behind the till and opened it, taking a sum of cash.

“Before fleeing the off-licence on foot, the suspect also pushed another staff member and caused a small cut to the hand of a third member of staff

"The three staff members were understandably left shaken by what happened — this would have been a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, the injuries were not serious."

Police have launched an investigation into the armed robbery and are asking the local community for its assistance in supporting their enquiries.

People living in the area or nearby are also asked to review doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of October 5.

