‘That’s sound of yous’: Kneecap respond after film selected as Ireland’s foreign language Oscars entry

IRELAND has selected the Irish language biopic Kneecap as its entry for the best international film category at next year’s Oscars.

The country is the first to submit an entry for the 97th annual Academy Awards, which will take place in 2025.

Written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film stars the members of the west Belfast rap trio Kneecap – namely Móglai Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provaí - alongside an ensemble cast which includes Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Adam Best.

It was selected by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) 2024 Selection Committee, which includes The Crying Game actor Stephen Rea, The Quiet Girl director Colm Bairéad, award-winning actors Liam Cunningham and Bríd Ní Neachtain and the award-winning producer Rebecca O’Flanagan.

“The Irish Academy is delighted to announce Kneecap to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category,” IFTA Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said.

“What a brilliantly creative powerhouse of a film, with its bold and fearless storytelling and its raw and boisterous screen performances,” she added.

“Nowhere before has filmmaking brought together the Irish language and music in such rebellious and youthful defiance.

“We have no doubt that Kneecap will both surprise and entertain international audiences, and ultimately leave its unique mark on international Academy Members too”.

Responding to their selection, Kneecap band member Mo Chara said: “We want to thank IFTA for selecting our film to be the Irish submission for an Oscar...that’s sound of yous.

“It’s obviously great that films in the Irish language are having some kind of effect on people, you had An Cailín Ciúin and stuff.

“For a culture that was so brutally oppressed for so long, the language was almost driven to extinction, now it’s on the biggest stage of the world and it’s an absolute privilege.”

DJ Provaí said: “Is mór an onóir dúinn gur roghnaigh IFTA Kneecap mar a roghnaíseachú don Oscar - tá muid fíor bhuíoch astu… agus go raibh maith agat as ucht an Oscar!” (“We are honoured that IFTA has chosen Kneecap as its Oscar shortlist - we are truly grateful… and thank you for the Oscar!”)

Mógali Bap added: “Obviously the movie is about the Irish language in Ireland, about young people reengaging with the language and putting their own stamp on the language.

“One thing we’ve noticed in America is it resonates internationally.

“It's an international story and makes people reflect on their own culture and language, and to consider the relationship they have with their indigenous or native language.

“It comes at a time when people are looking for something with a bit more substance, a bit more intrinsic value.

"That’s the beauty of this movie, we’re meeting people from all walks of life and it’s resonating and they’re leaving the movie feeling proud about their own identity”.

Produced by Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling for Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films, funding for the film was provided by Northern Ireland Screen, the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Coimisiún na Meán and TG4, Dias Feld and Kamila Serkebaeva, with backing from Great Point Media.

Sony Pictures Classics released Kneecap in the US on August 2, and it will hit Irish cinemas this week, from Thursday, August 8.

It is due for release across the UK from Friday, August 23.

The Oscar International Feature shortlist will be announced on December 17, with the final five nominees announced on January 17, 2025.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 3, 2025.